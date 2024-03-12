Former Lockheed Exec Rick Ambrose & Current L3Harris VP Pat O’Rielly Join Albedo Advisory Board

Very Low Earth Orbit satellite builder Albedo has expanded its strategic advisory board, which was formed in May 2023.

Rick Ambrose, former executive vice president of the space business at Lockheed Martin, and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat O’Reilly, vice president of corporate strategy at L3Harris Technologies, are the new members of the advisory board, Albedo said Monday.

Ambrose, an aerospace and defense industry veteran and a Wash100 awardee, said, “I’m very excited to work with the Albedo team,” adding, “This team knows how to build high-performance systems and I’ve been amazed with how quickly they’ve been able to build thus far.”

For his part, O’Reilly highlighted the work being done at Albedo, saying the company “is making access to affordable, high-resolution, space imagery that will shape both the military and commercial markets.”

The existing advisory board members include former CIA Deputy Director for Community Management Joan Dempsey, former CIA Director John Deutch and retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Bob Sharp, the most recent director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.