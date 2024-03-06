Former AWS Exec Sam Choi Appointed Sales VP at Vibrint

in Executive Moves, News

Sam Choi, former senior manager/principal sales executive at Amazon Web Services, has joined Vibrint to serve as vice president of sales at the Hanover, Maryland-based provider of information technology services and IT consulting in support of national security customers, according to a LinkedIn post.

He has more than 30 years of leadership experience and over five years of which were spent at AWS in senior management roles focused on driving the delivery of national security professional services.

Before joining the industry, Choi worked as a science and technology program manager with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.

He also spent time at the Office of the Secretary of Defense as principal program manager and the Army as commander.

