Expanded Collaboration Between Oracle & NVIDIA Seen to Provide Customers With Sovereign AI Offerings

Photo Contributor: TippaPatt/Shutterstock
Software company Oracle will expand its collaboration with technology company NVIDIA to provide customers around the world with products and services that support digital and artificial intelligence sovereignty.

Oracle said Monday that these products and services can be achieved through the combination of its own enterprise AI with the full-stack AI platform of NVIDIA and then deployed via a customer’s data center, the public cloud or Oracle’s cloud offerings.

The expanded collaboration also involves the incorporation of NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell computing platform into Oracle’s OCI Supercluster and OCI Compute, which is expected to result in faster performance.

NVIDIA Grace Blackwell will also be added to NVIDIA DGX Cloud on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The incorporation of Grace Blackwell is intended to address growing customer demand for complex AI models.

Written by Jerry Petersen

