Excella Wins Spot on $110M OPM Data Science & Analytics Support BPA

Excella has secured a spot on a potential five-year, $110 million blanket purchase agreement to provide data science and analytics support services in support of the Office of Personnel Management’s talent acquisition and management initiatives.

The company said it has also secured the first two call orders under the BPA to support the development of customer-facing data products and assist OPM’s Human Resources Solutions in implementing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Under the first call order, Excella will support the transition of all data reporting to a new environment designed to enhance data transparency and improve access to talent analytics across the federal government.

For the second call order, the company will provide AI application development, research and analysis support.

Five other companies hold positions on the DSASS contract, which will support the HRS Federal Staffing Center, the HRS Information Technology Program Management Office and other OPM data programs.