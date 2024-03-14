in Contract Awards, News

Esri Books $56M NGA Task Order for Foundation GEOINT Modernization

Geospatial intelligence

Esri, a geographic information system software provider, has secured a two-year, $56.2 million task order to continue helping the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency provide foundational geospatial intelligence services to users worldwide.

The task order was awarded under NGA’s blanket purchase agreement and extends cloud, software development and database services on Esri’s proprietary systems, the agency said Tuesday.

The Foundation GEOINT Modernization tool is a cloud-based system designed to help NGA generate and disseminate authoritative geographic data to users across the defense and intelligence sectors.

Esri is the developer of the web-based mapping software ArcGIS that NGA uses to deliver GEOINT services to U.S. warfighters, policymakers, intelligence agencies and first responders.

The ArcGIS platform enables collaboration among GEOINT professionals and allows global sharing of geospatial datasets.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

