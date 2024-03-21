Equus Compute Solutions Partners With Accelsius for Cooling Technology Integration; ECS’ Jay Lawrence Quoted

A partnership has been established to combine the cooling technology of Accelsius with the computing services of Equus Compute Solutions to meet the growing liquid cooling demand of data centers.

Equus CEO Jay Lawrence said in a statement Wednesday, “By integrating Accelsius liquid cooling systems into our offerings, we are extending our high-performance server cooling solution to address the critical energy saving and performance expectations our customers demand.”

Accelsius’ NeuCool Platform is a water-free, direct-to-chip two-phase cooling system that delivers top-tier thermal efficiencies.

Meanwhile, Equus provides a range of services including server and rack integration, deployment and commissioning, as well as technical and customer support for data center operators.

The alliance is part of the Accelsius Accelerate Partner Program, which provides air-to-liquid cooling guidance to clients.