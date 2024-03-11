Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Receives DPAI Award to Increase PCBA Production for Hypersonic Weapons

US Department of Defense Stacked Logo by US DoD, licensed under CC0

Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense will work to increase its capacity to produce printed circuit board assemblies for use in hypersonic weapons after being awarded $11.7 million by the Department of Defense.

The award is the latest issued within fiscal year 2024 by the Defense Production Act Investment Program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy, said the award “represents another investment in domestic manufacturing in accordance with the National Defense Industrial Strategy” and constitutes “a key component of the DoD’s strategy to accelerate the development and fielding of hypersonic systems.”

The Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization Directorate under Taylor-Kale’s office at the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience oversees DPAI.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, the program has issued 11 awards worth $300 million in total across multiple areas.