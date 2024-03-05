ECS Secures $190M Army Contract for AI Development, Integration; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS will provide and integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities in support of Department of Defense organizations and combatant commands over a three-year contracting period.

The company said Tuesday it secured a $190 million contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to serve as an Army Research Lab system integrator tasked to help advance DOD missions.

“As the DOD looks to increase its AI capabilities, they face a technically challenging problem set,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS and a 2024 Wash100 awardee. “As one of the largest providers of AI solutions to the DOD, ECS will lean on our broad AI expertise to help the DOD meet its automation objectives: increasing the safety, readiness, and decision dominance of our nation’s warfighter.”

With a focus on broadening key AI research, ECS will assist in the development, experimentation and demonstration of advanced AI capabilities.

Marshall Thames, senior vice president of mission solutions at ECS, said of the award, “We’re honored to support such a critical mission: developing and deploying next-gen AI capabilities along with our network of empowered teammates representing the best AI talent in the world.”