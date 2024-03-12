ECS Federal Lands Spot on $500M Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support Contract; John Heneghan Quoted

The federal business of ECS has secured a prime spot on a potential $500 million contract vehicle from the National Institutes of Health to provide professional support services for the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health.

Under the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support contract vehicle, ECS said Monday it will provide systems engineering, technical advisory support and other professional services such as financial and program management.

“We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to deliver inaugural contract services to a new federal agency, while also expanding our ability to deliver health modernization expertise to the frontlines of biotech and health innovation,” said John Heneghan , president of ECS and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.