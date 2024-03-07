Donnie Parish Joins General Dynamics Information Technology as Vice President of Strategic Operations

in Executive Moves, News

Donnie Parish / General Dynamics Information Technology
Donnie Parish, former chief information officer of Cherokee Nation Health Services, has been appointed vice president of strategic operations at General Dynamics‘ information technology division.

“My role will be supporting the Indian Health Service Health IT Modernization initiative, an incredible mission that I am thrilled to be a part of and something that means so much to me,” Parish wrote in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Parish spent 15 years at CNHS, the health services subsidiary of the tribally owned organization Cherokee Nation.

Before that, he served as director of IT and systems at HCA Healthcare and as IT/ISP manager at LifeLine Communications.

The health care IT executive holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications management from Northeastern State University. 

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

