DMI Joint Venture Books Treasury Contract for Enterprise Mobility Management; Amy Rall Quoted

A joint venture between DMI and Dynamic Solutions Technology will assist the Department of the Treasury with enterprise mobility management under a $14.5 million contract from its Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

DMI, through its Dynamic Digital Transformation JV, will be responsible for supporting and managing the enterprise mobility management services of the bureau in support of its employees, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based digital services provider said Thursday.

The company will also provide reporting and dashboarding capabilities intended to boost mission visibility, tracking and transparency.

“We are proud to apply our expertise being at the crossroads of the public and private sectors to continue being a valued partner to the OCC,” said Amy Rall, president of federal group at DMI. “We are dedicated to supporting the public sector’s expanded use and application of mobility services across missions, and our partnership with the OCC is the latest example of DMI’s commitment to bring cutting-edge end-to-end mobility solutions to government customers.”

Meanwhile, Lance Riddle, vice president of financials public sector at DMI, underscored the DDT team’s over three decades of shared expertise and said it will help OCC ensure the security and trustworthiness of U.S. banking systems.

Aside from the Treasury, DMI was also tapped by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide its Atlanta, Georgia-based data centers with on-site application hosting and monitoring services. Work is under a $27 million contract awarded in January.