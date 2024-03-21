in Contract Awards, News

DMI Joint Venture Books Treasury Contract for Enterprise Mobility Management; Amy Rall Quoted

Image Title: Amy Rall Source: LinkedIn
DMI Joint Venture Books Treasury Contract for Enterprise Mobility Management; Amy Rall Quoted
Amy Rall, Federal Group President, DMI

A joint venture between DMI and Dynamic Solutions Technology will assist the Department of the Treasury with enterprise mobility management under a $14.5 million contract from its Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

DMI, through its Dynamic Digital Transformation JV, will be responsible for supporting and managing the enterprise mobility management services of the bureau in support of its employees, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based digital services provider said Thursday.

The company will also provide reporting and dashboarding capabilities intended to boost mission visibility, tracking and transparency.

“We are proud to apply our expertise being at the crossroads of the public and private sectors to continue being a valued partner to the OCC,” said Amy Rall, president of federal group at DMI. “We are dedicated to supporting the public sector’s expanded use and application of mobility services across missions, and our partnership with the OCC is the latest example of DMI’s commitment to bring cutting-edge end-to-end mobility solutions to government customers.”

Meanwhile, Lance Riddle, vice president of financials public sector at DMI, underscored the DDT team’s over three decades of shared expertise and said it will help OCC ensure the security and trustworthiness of U.S. banking systems.

Aside from the Treasury, DMI was also tapped by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide its Atlanta, Georgia-based data centers with on-site application hosting and monitoring services. Work is under a $27 million contract awarded in January.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Amy Rallcontract awardDMIDynamic Digital TransformationDynamic Solutions Technologyenterprise mobility managementGovcontreasury

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Seagate’s Bill Downer Shares Thoughts on Data Security & Zero Trust
Seagate’s Bill Downer Shares Thoughts on Data Security & Zero Trust
DIU Partners With Three Companies to Develop Orbital Logistics Capabilities
DIU Partners With 3 Companies to Develop Orbital Logistics Capabilities