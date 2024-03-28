DHS to Release Solicitation for FEMA Enterprise Acquisition Support Services Contract

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to release a request for proposal for a small business set-aside contract worth approximately $50 million to $100 million to provide enterprise-wide acquisition support services to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA requires expert contractor acquisition, programmatic and technical support services to help improve procurement operations and expand mission support capabilities across the agency, according to a notice posted on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System.

The contract consolidates FEMA’s two acquisition management support requirements into a single procurement vehicle.

The selected contractor will support FEMA in conducting pre-award and post-award activities including reporting and data analysis, policy review and development recommendations, planning and procurement strategy and market research.

The agency also seeks assistance with reviewing contractor performance, investigating reports of contract discrepancies and developing contract modifications.

DHS anticipates releasing the RFP for the contract in April with the award expected in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.