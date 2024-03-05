DHS Posts RFI for Follow-on Architecture, Development & Platform Technical Services Contract

"Seal of the United States Department of Homeland Security", by DHS, http://www.uscg.mil/hq/cg3/cg3pcx/publications/misc/DHS-Basic-Guide-Brand-Seal.pdf, licensed under CC0

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking information on potential industry sources capable of providing architecture, development and platform technical services in support of the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer.

A notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov states that the follow-on ADaPTS contract covers a range of information technology support services to assist the OCIO’s modernization efforts and mission objectives.

The selected contractors will help implement cloud-based commodity computing services, manage enterprise IT services, maintain application service level agreements, perform application and service compliance and provide architecture and planning support.

Booz Allen Hamilton, ECS’ Blackstone Technology Group subsidiary, Sevatec and TechFlow are the incumbent contractors on the current $265 million ADaPTs blanket purchase agreement.

Interested parties have until March 21 to respond to the request for information.