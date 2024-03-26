Deloitte: AI-Driven Productivity, Radical Improvement in Customer Experience Among Government Trends to Watch in 2024

A new report by Deloitte’s Center for Government Insights has identified eight trends that could enable a tenfold improvement in government outcomes and one is that advances in artificial intelligence, including generative AI, could result in increased productivity in the public sector.

The Government Trends 2024 report suggested that governments should establish a foundation of data, cloud, processes and other digital capabilities before testing and scaling AI applications.

Another trend is that governments are building up resilience against climate change, cyberattacks, global conflict and other threats and improving their capacity to continue operations during disruptions.

To address the resilience imperative, governments are working to have a better understanding of challenges and are striving to implement countermeasures through critical infrastructure upgrades and deployment of emerging technologies such as AI and digital twins.

According to the analysis, the use of digital technology presents an opportunity to greatly improve customer experience.

Other government trends discussed in the report are government at warp speed; government’s newfound agility; nurturing ecosystems to supercharge innovation; crossing boundaries to transform mission effectiveness; and government’s role in scaling equity.

The report’s authors are William Eggers, executive director of Deloitte’s Center for Government Insights; Beth McGrath, global leader for the company’s government and public services; and Jason Salzetti, head of the U.S. government and public services industry.