Defense Unicorns to Boost Mission-Focused Capabilities Using Fresh Funds From Series A

Defense Unicorns, a provider of artificial intelligence capabilities and open source software for national security, raised $35 million in its Series A funding round from investors led by Sapphire Ventures and Ansa Capital.

Defense Unicorns said Thursday it will use the funds to advance its mission-focused capabilities.

The company has deployed its AI for national security capability across several classified environments. The company is also the recipient of a Department of Defense-wide contract worth $300 million.

Rob Slaughter, CEO and co-founder of Defense Unicorns, said, “The global landscape has changed. To compete, the U.S. military must integrate and deploy new technology at speed.”

Slaughter adds, “Outdated technology, diverse compute environments, and the complexities of security and compliance standards have caused an unacceptable time lag, placing our country at risk for future conflicts.”

“At Defense Unicorns, we create software to solve the unique challenges experienced by the government,” the Defense Unicorns chief stated.