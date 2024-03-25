Dave Calhoun to Step Down as Boeing CEO in Series of Leadership Changes

Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing, will step down as chief executive of the Arlington, Virginia-based aerospace company at the end of 2024.

Boeing announced on Monday a number of board and management changes including Calhoun’s, Steve Mollenkopf‘s election to succeed Larry Kellner as board chair and Stan Deal‘s retirement as president and CEO of the company’s commercial airplanes business.

Stephanie Pope will lead Boeing Commercial Airplanes, effective March 25. She was the company’s chief operating officer most recently and had held other positions such as president and CEO of Boeing Global Service and as chief financial officer of BCA.

Calhoun, on the other hand, will continue to have oversight of Boeing throughout the year to wrap up ongoing critical work.

“We will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do,” the outgoing Boeing CEO remarked.