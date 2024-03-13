Cloudera Secures FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Status; Rob Carey Quoted

Cloudera has been designated as “In Process” by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program .

This status recognizes the security of the hybrid data platform , and once it is fully authorized, Cloudera will be available to additional government organizations, the Santa Clara, California-based company said on Wednesday.

Rob Carey , president of government solutions at Cloudera, pointed out that for the U.S. government, “access to real-time data is a matter of national security.”

“Achieving this ‘In Process’ milestone is a critical moment in Cloudera’s ongoing work as a partner to government agencies and further proof of our commitment to delivering the most robust data governance and modernization strategies to the public sector,” he added.

The Cloudera platform is designed to reduce costs and risks, boost productivity and speed up business performance by enabling users to convert data into trusted enterprise AI. Its open data lakehouse offers secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, and with this platform, federal agencies can unify siloed data to enhance decision making.

Carey noted Cloudera’s ability to securely manage over 25 exabytes of data.

“Our work touches everything from smart military bases to DoD flight safety to improving cybersecurity postures,” he said.