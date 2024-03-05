CIA Deputy COO Maura Burns Joins 2024 Wash100 List for Driving Mission Objectives & Operational Excellence

Executive Mosaic is honored to recognize Maura Burns, deputy chief operating officer at the CIA, as a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient for her dedication and leadership in the intelligence community.

Burns’ recognition marks her first induction into the most coveted and most highly sought-after award in the GovCon arena.

“The CIA’s mission to gather and share intelligence to protect our nation from threats is increasingly complex and consequential in the face of intensifying global competition. Maura possesses deep intelligence expertise, strategic leadership and more than three decades of vast knowledge of the agency to execute the job efficiently and effectively. She is a reliable leader and a pillar of the Intelligence Community, and we’re pleased to recognize her as a Wash100 winner,” said Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

As D/COO, Burns is responsible for managing and coordinating the operations of the CIA’s five major directorates and mission centers.

Each mission directorate offers a unique set of capabilities necessary to support the CIA’s mission to provide objective intelligence analysis, collect human intelligence, apply science and technology to support foreign intelligence missions and accelerate digital innovation and transformation. The agency has been adopting artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to optimize organizational performance and upskill the workforce.

The first-time Wash100 awardee took on the responsibilities of the D/COO role at the CIA in September 2021 when she was appointed the successor to John Edwards, who retired after more than 25 years of service at the CIA.

William Burns, director of the CIA, commended the first-time Wash100 awardee’s leadership experience, saying that she is “a model of how to develop and onboard talent,” and an exceptional leader who brings deep agency expertise and experience.

