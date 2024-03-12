Chugach CEO Jonathan Dalrymple Named Interim Government Solutions President

Jonathan Dalrymple, CEO of Chugach Alaska Corp., has been appointed by the board of directors to serve as interim president of the company’s federal government contracting division.

The appointment at Chugach Government Solutions comes after the departure of President Scott Davis, who had been with Chugach for over two decades, CGS said Monday.

An executive search will be conducted to find the next president of CGS.

Dalrymple, a U.S. Navy veteran, has over 25 years of leadership and business development experience across defense, intelligence and aerospace industries.

He previously served as vice president of strategy, business development and program services at VSE Corporation.

His industry career included leadership positions at Raytheon, L3Harris Technologies and Textron Systems.

“We are confident that this leadership transition will serve as a catalyst for positive change, help our companies reach their full potential, and ultimately create greater value for our shareholders,” Dalrymple said.

CGS provides mission-critical platforms for the U.S. government and manages over 100 technical, education, construction services and facilities management and maintenance contracts around the world.