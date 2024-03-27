Christine Centa Named Chief People Officer at HashiCorp

Multi-cloud infrastructure automation software provider HashiCorp has promoted Christine Centa to the position of chief people officer.

In her new role, Centa will be responsible for all functions related to human resources, including talent acquisition and development, benefits and compensation and HR systems and analytics, HashiCorp said Tuesday.

Centa previously held the position of vice president of total rewards and people operations, the role she took on upon joining HashiCorp in 2020. Previously, she was part of what was then Pivotal Software, where she first served as senior director of people rewards, systems and infrastructure, then later as vice president of total rewards.

Pivotal was acquired by VMware at the end of 2019.

Regarding Centa’s promotion, HashiCorp CEO Dave McJannet said, “Christine will play a critical role in shaping the employee experience through HashiCorp’s next phase of growth.”

For her part, Centa said, “I’m honored to take on the Chief People Officer role at HashiCorp and continue building our people practices to create an inclusive, equitable, and engaging employee experience for our global workforce.”