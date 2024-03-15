Carahsoft to Offer BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Services to Public Sector; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as a public sector distributor for BlueVoyant to market the New York-based company’s cybersecurity technologies and services to government customers.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Thursday that BlueVoyant offerings will be accessible via reseller partners and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.

BlueVoyant’s Cyber Defense Platform includes a suite of services tailored to manage and mitigate cyber threats such as managed extended detection and response, supply chain defense, digital risk protection and specialized professional support.

“We look forward to working with BlueVoyant Government Solutions and our reseller partners to supply U.S. Government agencies with a fully managed solution that actively protects Government supply chains from threats, ensuring effective cyber defense and constituent service,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director at Carahsoft.