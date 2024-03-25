Carahsoft to Make Wiz Cloud Security Platform Available on AWS Marketplace via Distributor Seller Program

Cloud security platform provider Wiz has been made part of Carahsoft’s Distributor Seller of Record Program.

Carahsoft said Thursday that, as master government aggregator, it will work to make Wiz’s offering available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace via the DSOR Program.

DSOR serves to provide public sector customers access to services and software from vendors on the AWS Marketplace by facilitating an acquisition process that features simplified billing and speedy deployment.

The Wiz for Government cloud security platform works to consolidate various security capabilities into a unified system. The platform has been designated moderate in process by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Regarding Wiz’s addition to DSOR, Carahsoft Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions Brian O’Donnell said, “We are pleased to support Wiz’s availability in AWS Marketplace and work with our reseller partners to simplify the procurement process for our customers.”

Cyber experts, government leaders and industry visionaries will speak about the dynamic and evolving role of cyber in the public sector at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit, which will take place in June. Register now to attend this important event!