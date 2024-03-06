in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Make Cloudburst Anti-Crypto Fraud Offerings Available to Public Sector Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Alex Whitworth / Linkedin
Carahsoft to Make Cloudburst Anti-Crypto Fraud Offerings Available to Public Sector Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted
Alex Whitworth, Sales Director, Carahsoft

The crypto fraud offerings of Cloudburst Technologies will be made available to public sector customers via a partnership with cyber-focused value added reseller Smartpoint Solutions and Carahsoft Technology.

Carahsoft said Tuesday that it will serve as public sector distributor under the partnership while Smartpoint will serve as a certified Cloudburst reseller.

Cloudburst’s application programming interface comes with features that enable the detection and prevention of crypto fraud. The company’s offerings serve customers in traditional finance and the web3 ecosystem, as well as the public sector, according to Cloudburst President Evan Kohlmann.

For his part, Carahsoft Sales Director Alex Whitworth said his company works to provide government customers with tools to identify and prevent attacks.

“With this new partnership – and the combined efforts of the Carahsoft, Smartpoint and Cloudburst teams – we can help the Public Sector mitigate these threats and empower agencies to stay ahead in the fight against organized and state sponsored groups,” Whitworth added.

Cloudburst offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners as well.

Carahsoft to Make Cloudburst Anti-Crypto Fraud Offerings Available to Public Sector Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Experts, government leaders and industry visionaries will speak on the dynamic and ever-evolving role of cyber in the public sector at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Cyber Summit, which will take place this June. Register now to attend this important event!

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Alex WhitworthcarahsoftCloudburst TechnologiesCybersecurityGovconSmartpoint Solutions

mm

Written by Jerry Petersen

Former AWS Exec Sam Choi Appointed Sales VP at Vibrint
Former AWS Exec Sam Choi Appointed Sales VP at Vibrint
Box Adds Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to New Offering
Box Adds Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to New Offering