Carahsoft to Make Cloudburst Anti-Crypto Fraud Offerings Available to Public Sector Customers; Alex Whitworth Quoted

The crypto fraud offerings of Cloudburst Technologies will be made available to public sector customers via a partnership with cyber-focused value added reseller Smartpoint Solutions and Carahsoft Technology.

Carahsoft said Tuesday that it will serve as public sector distributor under the partnership while Smartpoint will serve as a certified Cloudburst reseller.

Cloudburst’s application programming interface comes with features that enable the detection and prevention of crypto fraud. The company’s offerings serve customers in traditional finance and the web3 ecosystem, as well as the public sector, according to Cloudburst President Evan Kohlmann.

For his part, Carahsoft Sales Director Alex Whitworth said his company works to provide government customers with tools to identify and prevent attacks.

“With this new partnership – and the combined efforts of the Carahsoft, Smartpoint and Cloudburst teams – we can help the Public Sector mitigate these threats and empower agencies to stay ahead in the fight against organized and state sponsored groups,” Whitworth added.

Cloudburst offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

The offerings will be made available via Carahsoft’s reseller partners as well.

