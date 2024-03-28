in News

Carahsoft to Distribute Informatica Cloud Platform to Public Sector; Bill Kurtz Quoted
Bill Kurtz, VP, Public Sector Sales, Informatica

Carahsoft Technology and Informatica have partnered to promote the latter’s enterprise cloud data management and integration platform to government clients.

As a public sector distributor, Carahsoft said Wednesday it will offer the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud through reseller partners and its GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Informatica’s AI technology CLAIRE powers the IDMC platform, which is designed to enable organizations to efficiently manage different types and volumes of data within a unified platform.

Bill Kurtz, vice president of public sector sales at Informatica, commented, “Having accurate and efficient AI-powered cloud data management is critical for Government agencies to achieve mission success, allowing agencies to securely and seamlessly migrate their assets to the cloud.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

