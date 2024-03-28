Carahsoft to Distribute Informatica Cloud Platform to Public Sector; Bill Kurtz Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and Informatica have partnered to promote the latter’s enterprise cloud data management and integration platform to government clients.

As a public sector distributor, Carahsoft said Wednesday it will offer the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud through reseller partners and its GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Informatica’s AI technology CLAIRE powers the IDMC platform, which is designed to enable organizations to efficiently manage different types and volumes of data within a unified platform.