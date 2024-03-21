Carahsoft to Distribute Armada’s Edge Computing Platform to Public Sector; Steve Jacyna Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to distribute a full-stack edge computing platform from Armada to the public sector through its reseller partner network and government procurement vehicles.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as the public sector distributor for Armada’s Commander software suite, which is designed to enable government customers to monitor and manage their Starlink terminals and edge computing applications.

Commander works as a single portal for managing and connecting Starlink assets to ensure satellite-based connectivity in low-latency areas.

“Seamless connectivity and resilient compute infrastructure are key priorities for Government agencies in today’s technology landscape,” said Steve Jacyna, director of emerging technology at Carahsoft.

“Through our partnership with Armada, Starlink and Carahsoft’s extensive reseller network, we extend Public Sector access to innovative solutions that enable agencies to better manage critical infrastructure and safeguard sensitive citizen data,” Jacyna added.

Commander is available to government agencies via Carahsoft’s reseller partners and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contracts.