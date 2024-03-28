C3 AI & Paradyme Enhance Partnership on Delivery of AI Capabilities to US Intelligence Customers

C3 AI has announced an enhanced partnership agreement with Paradyme to hasten the delivery of artificial intelligence offerings to the U.S. intelligence community.

The enterprise AI application software company said Thursday it started working with the technology solutions provider in 2021 and that they have delivered AI-powered applications to federal agencies since.

Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI, said, “C3 AI’s federal business remains extremely strong and this collaboration with Paradyme signals the growing adoption of secure, powerful AI products within the defense and intelligence sector.”

Paradyme will increase the staffing dedicated to joint selling and delivery with this bolstered partnership. Besides the C3 AI Defense and Intelligence Suite, Paradyme will be trained on C3 Generative AI for Defense and C3 AI Law Enforcement and help sell the AI solutions.

For Sang Na, chief growth officer and principal of Paradyme, the collaboration with C3 AI aligns with the company’s mission to help the U.S. government solve critical needs with technology solutions. He adds that Paradyme and C3 AI share the goal of advancing the U.S.’s strategic position.