Box Adds Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to New Offering

Image by Michael Traitov / Shutterstock.com
Cloud content management tool provider Box has partnered with Microsoft to integrate the latter’s Azure OpenAI Service into its new artificial intelligence offering for enterprise customers.

Box AI uses advanced Azure OpenAI Service’s large language models to generate content and actionable insights using data and reports stored in Box, the Redwood City, California-based company said Tuesday.

The new AI offering is generally available to Box Enterprise Plus plan subscribers looking to use generative AI to extract information from their documents, generate new content automatically and gain timely insights from their content.

“With generative AI innovating at a rapid pace, we are committed to providing technology that organizations of any size can rely on,” said John Montgomery, corporate vice president of AI platform at Microsoft.

Ben Kus, chief technology officer at Box, said the collaboration will help bring “AI to enterprises without compromising data security, privacy, compliance, and governance.”

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

