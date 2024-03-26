Boeing Receives $96M SOCOM Contract Modification for MH-47G Modernization Support

Boeing has received a $96.2 million contract modification from the U.S. Special Operations Command for the procurement of the MH-47G Chinook rotary wing renew build aircraft .

The Department of Defense said Monday the award increases the obligated amount to an existing SOCOM task order to approximately $404.7 million.

In December 2023, the combatant command issued a $271 million modification to the aerospace company’s MH-47G aircraft enhancement support contract to procure MH-47G rotary wing renew build aircraft.

Under the new firm-fixed-price award, work is expected to continue through July 2027, with the majority of the work to be carried out in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.