Blockchain Cybersecurity Technology Provider Eyris to Receive Pre-Seed Funding From Incubator Red Cell Partners

Incubation firm Red Cell Partners is providing cybersecurity technology developer Eyris $3 million in pre-seed funding meant to allow the company to start a Department of Defense pilot program and offer services to other federal agencies.

Eyris offers blockchain-based security and ransomware mitigation products that are cloud- and encryption-agnostic and work to integrate with various existing applications, Red Cell said Wednesday.

Eyris was co-founded by Red Cell founder, chairman and CEO Grant Verstandig and Kevin Keaton, a U.S. Army veteran and former National Security Agency innovation chief.

Regarding his company’s work, Keaton underscored Eyris’ commitment to providing the U.S. with secure technological infrastructure that offers a level of data protection that is resistant to cyberattacks.

“Through our tamper-resistant blockchain, encrypted copies of data and sensitive information will remain safe,” Keaton, who is also Eyris’ chief executive, added.