BlackSea Technologies Expands Portfolio With Blue Tide Marine Acquisition

BlackSea Technologies has purchased Blue Tide Marine , a move that widens the former’s maritime defense offerings.

Through this acquisition, BlackSea aims to provide clients with technologies that support the coordination of manned teams and unmanned autonomous platforms , the Baltimore, Maryland-based contractor announced on Wednesday.

Founded by a group of retired Navy SEALs, special operators, engineers and other subject matter experts, Blue Tide Marine offers a strong understanding of challenging surface and subsurface operations.

With the company’s portfolio, which covers various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings focused on anti-access/area denial environments, BlackSea will be able to enhance the deployability, controllability and reliability of uncrewed platforms and systems.

BlackSea is a portfolio company of growth equity firm Razors Edge Ventures, which specializes in the national security market.