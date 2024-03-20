BlackSea Technologies Expands Portfolio With Blue Tide Marine Acquisition

BlackSea Technologies has purchased Blue Tide Marine, a move that widens the former’s maritime defense offerings.
Through this acquisition, BlackSea aims to provide clients with technologies that support the coordination of manned teams and unmanned autonomous platforms, the Baltimore, Maryland-based contractor announced on Wednesday.
Founded by a group of retired Navy SEALs, special operators, engineers and other subject matter experts, Blue Tide Marine offers a strong understanding of challenging surface and subsurface operations.
With the company’s portfolio, which covers various intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance offerings focused on anti-access/area denial environments, BlackSea will be able to enhance the deployability, controllability and reliability of uncrewed platforms and systems.
BlackSea is a portfolio company of growth equity firm Razors Edge Ventures, which specializes in the national security market.