Axonius Raises $200M in Funding for Product Innovation, Market Expansion Efforts; Dean Sysman Quoted

Axonius, a cybersecurity asset management platforms provider, has raised $200 million in a Series E extension financing round and will use the capital to accelerate product innovation and expand its reach worldwide.

Existing investor Stripes took part in the latest funding round led by venture capital firms Accel and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Axonius said Tuesday.

Axonius has continued to broaden its client base, enabling it to exceed $100 million in annual recurring revenue in 2023. The company’s customers include four service agencies within the Department of Defense and more than a dozen of Fortune 500 organizations.

“IT and security teams at over 500 hundred organizations across the globe are using the Axonius Platform to manage an always-expanding sprawl of devices, users, software, SaaS applications, cloud services, and more,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder at Axonius.

“We provide a system of record for all their digital infrastructure so they can quickly mitigate threats, navigate risk, automate action, and inform business-level strategy,” Sysman added.

In 2023, the company launched a unified platform – Axonius 6.0 – designed to provide organizations with comprehensive visibility of all their assets and enable them to understand asset relationships.