AutogenAI’s Elizabeth Lukas: AI to Level Playing Field, Enhance Competitiveness in GovCon

Elizabeth Lukas of artificial intelligence company AutogenAI sees a growing expectation in the broader industry that companies should respond quickly to procurement opportunities, an expectation that, Lukas believes, will spread into the government contracting space.

Adopting AI would allow contractors to meet this expectation because the technology enables organizations to respond to more bids within timeframes that are likely to become shorter and tighter, the CEO of AutogenAI’s Americas business says in an opinion column published Monday on the Federal News Network.

Lukas also predicts that AI will, through automation, free up procurement professionals from having to perform routine and repetitive tasks.

With these professionals now available to work on strategic and value-adding activities, their companies will become more competitive, even against more established businesses.

In this regard, Lukas considers AI “a democratizing tool” because of its ability to level the playing field for small and large businesses alike.