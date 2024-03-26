in Contract Awards, DOD

Astrion-Fluor JV Books $3.7B Air Force Test Operations & Sustainment Contract; Fog Hahn Quoted

Ronald "Fog" Hahn, Chief Growth Officer, Astrion

Beyond New Horizons, a joint venture between engineering consultancy business Astrion and engineering and construction company Fluor, has been awarded the Test Operations and Sustainment II contract by the U.S. Air Force.

Worth more than $3.7 billion, TOS II calls on BNH to provide support for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Astrion said Monday.

Work under the contract includes capital improvements, technology development, test operations and the sustainment of equipment and facilities.

Work will be carried out at six locations: Arnold Air Force Base; Wind Tunnel 9 in White Oak, Maryland; the Landing Gear Test Facility and the Aerospace Vehicle Survivability Facility at Wright Patterson AFB; and the National Radar Cross Section Test Facility at the White Sands Missile Range.

TOS II has a period of performance of 12 years.

Regarding the award, Astrion Chief Growth Officer Fog Hahn said, “Together with Fluor, we are confident that TOS II opens opportunities for growth and unparalleled innovation to advance ground test and sustainment operations at AEDC and beyond.”

Written by Jerry Petersen

