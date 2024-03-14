in Executive Moves, News

Ashley Meade Transitions to VP of Operations/AFRICAP Program Manager Post at Amentum

Ashley Meade / Amentum
Ashley Meade, VP of Operations, Amentum

Ashley Meade, formerly senior director of operations at Amentum, has been named vice president of operations and program manager of the Africa Peacekeeping Program, according to her LinkedIn post.

Meade was director of operations and AFRICAP program manager at PAE, now part of Amentum, for nearly three years and briefly served as the company’s deputy program manager of AFRICAP and Africa programs.

Her nearly 14-year career at PAE also includes roles such as senior operations manager of expeditionary support and stabilization and regional deputy program manager of South Sudan programs.

Before joining PAE, Meade was a senior pricing policy analyst at Lockheed Martin and a business and budget analyst at Jacobs.

In November 2023, Amentum secured $165 million in AFRICAP task orders from the State Department to provide training and development services in Benin and engineering, design and build services in Somalia. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Written by Naomi Cooper

