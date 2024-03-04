in Industry News, News

ARServices Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification

ARServices has received ISO 27001:2022 certification, reflecting the Falls Church, Virginia-based federal services contractor’s commitment to cybersecurity standards.

The company announced the milestone in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

The contractor stated that the ISO certification reaffirms its role as a trusted partner of the Department of Defense and other federal agencies requiring information security management support and demonstrates its commitment to protecting sensitive data and “setting the standard for cybersecurity excellence in the defense sector.”

ARServices provides research and development, strategic planning, program management, marketing and communications and budget formulation support services for federal government customers through several contract vehicles.

Written by Jane Edwards

