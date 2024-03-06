Antenna Research Associates Receives Grant From Massachusetts Business Development Initiative; Logen Thiran Quoted

Antenna Research Associates has secured a grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program.

The $200,000 in funding will be used to supplant legacy equipment at ARA’s Pembroke facility, Logen Thiran, the company’s president and CEO, said on Wednesday.

Thiran expressed his gratitude to Massachusetts’ governing administration for the award.

“This is a huge win for us as we have been working on plans to improve our productivity through automation, robotics and additive manufacturing at our Pembroke facility and our first priority is to improve the painting area,” he said.

With the grant money, ARA will buy and install a new custom paint booth at the Pembroke location to enhance the efficiency, quality and safety of the facility’s painting activities. This move is expected to keep the organization competitive as it seeks out new government contracts.

Part of the MMAP project is workforce development, and the funds will also enable ARA to upskill between seven to 10 employees.

ARA is one of 17 companies that received funding, and in total, MMAP awarded over $3.1 million in grants.