Amended Merger Agreement With Thoma Bravo Values Everbridge at $1.8B

Everbridge shareholders will receive $6.40 more per share under the newly-amended merger agreement between the critical event management and national public warning systems provider and Thoma Bravo, a software investment firm.

Everbridge said Friday that its agreement with Thoma Bravo was modified after a third party offered an alternative acquisition proposal that set a higher price than the original transaction.

The original transaction valued Everbridge at approximately $1.5 billion or $28.60 per share in cash. The amended transaction sets the new price at approximately $1.8 billion or $35.00 per share in cash.

The alternative proposal was received during a “go-shop” period, which permitted Everbridge to solicit offers from other potential acquirers. The “go-shop” period is part of the original agreement.