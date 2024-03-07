Akima’s Bill Monet Honored With 2024 Wash100 Award for Driving Contract Wins & Bringing in Top Talent

Executive Mosaic is excited to announce that Akima President and CEO Bill Monet has rejoined the ranks of Wash100 with his fifth consecutive win of the esteemed award.

Wash100 annually identifies and honors the most impactful figures in the government contracting industry. Recipients of the prestigious Wash100 Award represent the highest tier of leadership in the GovCon space and are chosen using a rigorous selection process that analyzes their past contributions and anticipated future impact on the field.

“For more than a decade, Bill has steered Akima’s portfolio of 45 companies and 10,000 employees on a mission to serve the federal government. Akima is an Alaska Native American company, which adds an additional level of logistical challenge and underscores the complexity and sophistication required for success,” said Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic.

“Bill is a fixture in the GovCon ecosystem; his 30 years of experience in diverse sectors fuel Akima’s consistent and significant growth in areas like IT, systems engineering, facilities and ground logistics, aerospace solutions and more. Bill has built predictability into his operation and supports the five year stretch of not only steadily improving results but deserving recognition by the Wash100 committee,” added Garrettson, founder of the Wash100 Award.

Monet’s 2024 Wash100 win builds on his momentum from previous years, in which he was recognized for spearheading company growth and landing major contract wins. His strong track record continued in 2023, in which he secured significant awards for Akima while leading a notable acquisition and bringing in top talent.

Akima’s 2023 awards include a $199.77 million contract to provide base operations support for the 81st Training Wing at the Biloxi, Mississippi-located Keesler Air Force Base, a major joint training installation that offers its services to Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and federal civilian agency staff. Under this award, which was issued in June, Akima is responsible for a variety of base operations support services, such as installation management, operations management, human resources and more.

In March, Akima subsidiary Truestone received a $194 million award for logistics and engineering technician support services at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, a full-service electronics maintenance facility. The installation is known for its logistics assistance for Department of Defense command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems.

RiverTech, another Akima subsidiary, booked a contract in July to deliver operational planning , systems engineering, global force management, training and integration services to the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) Director of Operations, A3, Operational Planning Teams to support U.S. Central Command requirements.

A testament to the quality of Akima’s offerings, the enterprise and its subsidiaries Akima Global Technology, Akima Data Managements, Cloud Lake Technology and Compass Point received ISO 27001 certification in July, validating the security of Akima’s Information Security Management Systems . Issued by the International Organization for Standardization, this certification means that this product meets ISO standards of confidentiality, integrity, availability of information and legal compliance.

Monet’s strong leadership also drove Akima’s acquisition of Pinnacle Solutions, which was completed in July. Announced in April, the purchase widened Akima’s portfolio of defense training and simulation technologies with Pinnacle’s flight operations and training offerings for air, ground, maritime and unmanned domains.

“Pinnacle’s talented people and commitment to their customer’s mission complements Akima’s value-driven culture. Pinnacle will significantly enhance our ability to serve our aerospace customers,” Monet commented.

Monet’s dedication to talent acquisition shined with multiple executive appointments in 2023. In February, Akima appointed Ross Berkoff as general manager of River Tech, where he is responsible for widening the company’s global reach while leveraging the OASIS Small Business contract vehicle.

In June, Cloud Lake Technology welcomed Maria Karisik as its new general manager , a role in which she now oversees the provision of information technology and operational technology offerings. A month later, John Arnold was selected to lead program and IT service delivery at Akima Global Technology as its general manager.

A key focus of Akima’s talent acquisition strategy is embracing veterans as they move into civilian life, and for these efforts, the company was recognized as the American Legion’s Employer of the Year title in the large business category.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Bill Monet on his fifth Wash100 win and anticipates Akima's continued success.