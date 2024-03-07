Airbus Opens New Military Aircraft Hangar in Alabama; Rob Geckle Quoted

A subsidiary of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense has opened a new hangar in Mobile, Alabama, dedicated to maintenance, repair and overhaul work on various U.S. military aircraft, Alabama Local News reported Wednesday.

Rob Geckle, chairman and CEO of Airbus, said the company has invested between $5 million and $10 million in the construction of the new military aircraft hangar, which adds nearly 18,000 square feet of workspace for Airbus U.S. Military Aircraft, bringing the total area of the company’s Mobile site to around 65,000 square feet.

According to Geckle, the facility currently employs 140 to 150 individuals and is looking to expand its workforce in the future.

He added that the new facility offers an opportunity to grow Airbus’ MRO work in the region and support other related initiatives.

“I mean, we will support whatever the local authority wants to do with the space. But if we can help as this moves towards [being an] MRO center of excellence, it fits in well with our growth plan and not necessarily just the U.S. fleet,” the previous Wash100 awardee said.