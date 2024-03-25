Air Force Seeks Contractors for $12.5B Base Area Network Modernization Effort

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has released the solicitation for the Base Infrastructure Modernization multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The contract opportunity will have a five-year base period of performance followed by a single five-year option period, according to the request for proposal posted Friday on SAM.gov.

Through the contract, the government aims to modernize the infrastructure of the Department of the Air Force’s Base Area Network. The BAN serves as the extension of the Department of Defense Information Network Non-secure Internet Protocol Router Network and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network within Air Force bases.

Work under the contract will be determined per task order, which may cover more than one base. Tasks include installing and maintaining the various components of the NIPR and SIPR BAN, as well as operating and sustaining the network.

Interested parties have until April 22 to respond.

All the task orders under the BIN contract will have a total value of $12.5 billion.