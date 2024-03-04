Air Force Modifies Boeing’s Wideband Global SATCOM 12 Contract for $439M

The U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing’s defense, space and security division a contract modification involving the purchase of its 12th communication space vehicle under the Wideband Global Satellite Communication constellation.

The changes bring the project’s total value to $3 billion, with $439 million obligated to Boeing at the time of the award, the Department of Defense announced Friday.

Procurement of WGS Communication Space Vehicle 12 was announced in February 2023. Boeing was in the running for lead vendor, having been chosen for WGS-11 under a $605 million contract in 2019.

Boeing will work on the 12th satellite in El Segundo, California, and complete the task by end of January 2029. The company is currently building the 11th unit and plans to deliver it this year.

