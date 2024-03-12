Air Force Issues Draft RFP for Base Infrastructure Modernization IDIQ Contract

The U.S. Air Force has released a draft solicitation for a potential 10-year, $12.5 billion contract for support services to modernize, operate and maintain network infrastructure across all Department of the Air Force bases worldwide.

The service branch intends to establish a pool of qualified sources to support the multiple-award Base Infrastructure Modernization indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, according to a presolicitation notice published Thursday.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center will launch a full-and-open competition for the BIM IDIQ contract, which will feature a set-aside program for small businesses.

The service intends to issue a minimum of five awards for small businesses under the 8(a) program plus a minimum of three awards for each of the following: women-owned small business concerns, HUBZone concerns, service-disabled veteran-owned small business concerns and those that are not in a socioeconomic program.

The contract’s scope includes the design, installation, testing and maintenance of all Non-secure Internet Protocol Router Network and Secret Internet Protocol Router Network Base Area Network wired and wireless components as well as the operation, monitoring and sustainment of the network based on requirements in support of multidomain operations, according to the performance work statement.

The military branch intends to release the actual request for proposals on March 22.