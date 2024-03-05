Agnes Soeder Joins L3Harris as Vice President of Contracts

Agnes Soeder , formerly vice president and chief of staff at RTX ’s subsidiary Raytheon , has been appointed as VP of contracts for integrated maritime solutions at L3Harris Technologies , she announced on LinkedIn Monday.

Soeder brings two decades of contracting experience from her tenure at Raytheon to her new role at L3Harris’ IMS division, which is responsible for developing new concepts and technologies that could help enhance naval operations.

Before assuming the role of VP and chief of staff at Raytheon, she held the position of VP of contracts for the company’s missile and defense segment as well as intelligence and space business.

Earlier, she held various positions in contracts management across different divisions at Raytheon, including space and airborne systems and naval and area mission defense.