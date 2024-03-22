in News

Aeyon to Market Vertosoft Products to Public Sector

Aeyon has entered into an agreement with Vertosoft to distribute and supply the latter’s technologies intended to enhance public sector operations.

Under the partnership, Aeyon said Tuesday it will craft services tailored for distinct client requirements as well as broaden its reach to a wider array of customers through various contract vehicles.

“We are excited to partner with Aeyon,” said Vertosoft President Jay Colavita, adding, “[We] can help our customers achieve their strategic objectives and transform their operations.”

Vertosoft develops a range of services for agencies, including those focused on cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital transformation. 

Aeyon provides technologies to the government, particularly the Department of Defense and related civilian offices, to address critical mission challenges.

Written by Kacey Roberts

