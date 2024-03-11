in Contract Awards, News

Aerojet to Produce Stinger Motors in Support of Raytheon US Military Stockpile Replenishment Effort

Photo / l3harris.com
FIM-92 Stinger missile

L3Harris Technologies subsidiary Aerojet Rocketdyne has secured a contract to manufacture launch and flight motors for FIM-92 Stinger missiles to help RTX business Raytheon replenish the U.S. Army’s inventory of the anti-aircraft missiles.

The replenishment contract awarded to Aerojet marks the first time in nearly two decades the company will manufacture new missiles for the U.S. military, L3Harris said Thursday.

As a Raytheon supplier, Aerojet has been producing Stinger launch and flight motors for more than three decades in support of foreign military sales customers and the Army Service Life Extension Program.

First fielded in 1981, Stinger works against rotary- and fixed-wing targets and comes with a proximity fuse that can counter small autonomous platforms.

Aerojet employees at its Camden, Arkansas-based facility have manufactured about 9,000 flight motors and 2,000 launch motors for Raytheon-built Stinger missiles in support of FMS clients and the Army’s SLEP.

“The work our Camden team does each day is critical, both for our allies and partners, and for our own national stockpiles,” said Ross Niebergall, president of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

“We look forward to providing Raytheon and the U.S. military with these reliable motors to power this next tranche of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles,” added Niebergall.

In September, RTX and Lockheed Martin won other transaction authority agreements worth more than $730 million combined to conduct necessary upgrades and replacement of FIM-92 Stinger missiles for the U.S. Army.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

