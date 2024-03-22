in Artificial Intelligence, News

Accenture to Contribute Accelerators, Support Personnel for Partnership With Anthropic, AWS on Responsible AI Deployment

Accenture has entered into a partnership with Amazon Web Services and artificial intelligence company Anthropic with the aim of providing organizations with the ability to adopt and scale generative AI technology in a responsible manner.

Accenture said Wednesday that, under the partnership, it will provide customers with services and accelerators — like a new generative AI switchboard — that will make it possible to customize AI models for specific needs.

Anthropic will contribute its Claude AI models while AWS will provide Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that uses a unified application programming interface to let customers implement foundational models of their choice, and Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service that makes it possible to train and deploy machine learning models.

The partnership also covers various customer support services, including help with prompt and platform engineering. For its part, Accenture will train 1,400 of its engineers to become Anthropic AI model specialists, making it possible to deliver end-to-end client support.

