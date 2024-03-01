Accenture Federal Services’ Portia Crowe on AI-Based Network Management

Portia Crowe, chief data strategist for the defense and applied intelligence unit at Accenture Federal Services, said organizations looking to advance artificial intelligence-based network management should understand the devices, infrastructure and connections of the network and assess data flows and sources, Network Computing reported Thursday.

Crowe stressed the importance of understanding the talent level and AI expertise of an organization’s network team.

“Exploration and implementation on a small scale will get you started and provide an ability to iterate and learn, as well as to capture metrics to help with scalability,” the AFS executive told the publication in an email interview.

According to Crowe, AI technology advancements could benefit more network areas.

“This includes edge network management, where reduced processing and latent-deficient networks can be optimized based on AI findings,” the chief data strategist noted.

The need for collaboration between humans and AI technology may emerge for critical and sensitive tasks and that organizations could further advance the use of AI in managing data flows and sources as networks become more distributed.

“Humans will still play a critical role in data quality, data labeling, and data trustworthiness,” Crowe remarked.