Accenture Federal Services, Microsoft Introduce Collaborative Cloud Modernization Support Offering; John Goodman Quoted

Accenture Federal Services has teamed with Microsoft to support federal agencies and other national security-focused organizations looking to optimize their cloud technologies.

Through the new Cloud Modernization and Migration Factory hosted on Microsoft Azure Government, the partners will help public sector organizations and industry customers achieve the security standards necessary to operate in the national security realm, Accenture Federal Services announced from its Arlington, Virginia headquarters on Wednesday.

John Goodman , CEO of Accenture Federal Services and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said “connecting to the cloud and hardening applications are the most challenging parts of any cloud journey” for national security clients.

To help customers address these challenges, the Cloud Modernization and Migration Factory includes a secure “connection-in-a-box” that can simplify the onboarding of remote federal sites to “air gapped” Azure Government Secret and Top Secret Clouds, which utilize Microsoft’s secure networking principles.

With this new offering, clients will gain access to various capabilities, like generative artificial intelligence and high-speed 5G connectivity. It provides fully accreditable security baselines across all classification levels and a SECRET factory floor that supports the migration of on premise workloads to the cloud in line with federal standards.

“Microsoft’s world-class infrastructure, combined with Accenture Federal Services’ deep expertise in designing and operating secure clouds, will help agencies accelerate the migration of classified workloads to the cloud,” said Jason Zander , executive vice president of strategic missions and technologies at Microsoft.

Goodman said that he is excited to collaborate with Microsoft “to help our clients meet their mission objectives through highly capable, protected, monitored, and resilient connected services.”

