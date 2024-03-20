Accenture Federal Services’ Garland Garris Discusses Company Role in Energy Department-Led Quantum Advancement Effort

Garland Garris, the quantum lead and associate director for security and science at Accenture Federal Services, discussed in a recent interview his company’s participation in a Department of Energy project focused on achieving advancements with the help of quantum technologies.

Garris told Federal News Network that his company is working with various agencies to comply with the provisions Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act.

One of the requirements of the law is for agencies to formulate a strategy to transition to quantum security amid concerns that quantum computers will eventually be able to overcome current cryptographic methods.

“So this is going to be a multi-year effort. So we’re helping agencies there,” Garris said.

AFS is also working with the government on quantum-related R&D.

According to Garris, his company is helping the Department of Defense explore the application of quantum computing in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The company is also doing research with the government on the application of quantum on communication, an area where, the AFS official says, the U.S. is lagging behind China.

“[The] U.S. government and the public sector are spending a little less than 2 billion a year, China’s spending about 15. And they have a significant R&D effort with quantum key distribution with their satellite network,” Garris noted.