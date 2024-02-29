World View Secures Initial Series D Funding to Support Demand for High-Altitude ISR

World View has opened its Series D round and secured initial funding from Sierra Nevada Corporation and other investors, old and new.

The investment will specifically support growing demand for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, World View said Tuesday.

Ryan Hartman, the company’s president and CEO, said the strategic funding round will also allow new advancements in stratospheric exploration.

As part of the Series D, Jon Piatt, executive vice president for SNC’s ISR, aviation and security business, will sit on the World View board of directors. Former Boeing chairman and CEO and current New Vista Capital CEO Dennis Muilenburg will join him on the board as well.

“More than ever, high-altitude platform solutions are becoming an increasingly important capability for the space and defense industry,” said Piatt. World View and SNC have been strategic partners since 2022.

Tucson, Arizona-based World View is a near-space exploration and technology company with stratosphere exploration and flight expertise.